Ghislaine Maxwell seeks release on $5 million bail in Jeffrey Epstein child sex case, says prosecution barred by deal

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite criminally charged with facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls, on Friday asked for bail of $5 million, and argues that her prosecution is barred by a non-prosecution deal that the now-dead Epstein signed with federal authorities years ago.

Maxwell, who has been held without bail since being arrested last week in New Hampshire, also proposes in a new court filing that she be released into home confinement in New York, with electronic monitoring, as her criminal case proceeds.

A bail hearing in her case is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

"Ms. Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," her lawyers Mark Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca, wrote in their filing.

The attorneys suggested that a judge set a personal recognizance bond for Maxwell in the amount of $5 million, to be secured by six co-signers, as well as by property in Britain worth $3.75 million.

The attorneys said that the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on prisoners warrants Maxwell's release on bail, as does the fact that the 58-year-old "has strong ties to the community," holds American citizenship and has resided in the U.S. for decades.

They are offering to have her barred from accepting visits under home confinement from anyone other than family, close friends and lawyers, and say that she would have a security staff. Maxwell would also agree to limit any travel to New York City, Long Island, and several counties north of the city.

The filing said that Maxwell had not had contact with Epstein, her former boyfriend, for more than a decade at the time of his death in jail last August.

Prosecutors previously have said they want Maxwell detained without bail, calling her an extreme flight risk. Prosecutors have noted she holds several passports, citizenship in three countries, including Britain and France, and is wealthy.

But her lawyers in ther filing wrote that she "has not left the country even once since Epstein's arrest a year ago, even though she was aware of the pending, and highly publicized, criminal investigation."

Maxwell, who is the daughter of the dead crooked media baron Robert Maxwell, was arrested at a 156-acre property in Bradford, N.H. on July 2 on a six-count indictment that was issued by a federal grand jury in Manhattan. The $1 million property was purchased months ago by a legal entity set up to disguise the actual purchaser's real identity.

She is accused of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse children as young as 14 in the mid-1990s, and for lying under oath in civil litigation about her alleged conduct as his procurer.

Epstein, 66, died from what has been ruled a suicide by hanging last August in a federal jail in Manhattan while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges that related to alleged conduct from 2002 through 2005 involving dozens of underage girls. His death came after a judge denied him bail.

A wealthy investor, Epstein was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as of Britain's Prince Andrew.