Tencent in exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong gaming firm Leyou

Chinese tech giant Tencent is in exclusive talks to acquire Leyou Technologies, the Hong Kong-listed games developer announced on Friday.

Leyou has a number of subsidiaries which make video games. It is most well-known for "Warframe," a title created by subsidiary Digital Extremes.

It has also announced plans to bring out a game based around "The Lord of the Rings" franchise and is co-developing the upcoming title with Amazon's gaming division.

Leyou and its controlling shareholder, Charles Yuk, have entered into an exclusivity agreement with Tencent Mobility Limited, a Tencent subsidiary, Leyou said. Tencent Mobility is looking to buy Leyou and take it private.

News of the talks with Tencent was first reported by Bloomberg.