Watch investor Mark Mobius explain his favorite emerging markets to bet on

China isn't the only emerging market that investors should focus on as the world economy looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, international investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Friday.

Chinese indexes have surged in recent weeks, fueled in party by an editorial from a state media outlet that encouraged people to buy stocks. The founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners said on "Closing Bell" that investors should also look at other markets that are doing well.