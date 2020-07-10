Wearing masks is now the most important thing for the economy, Fed's Kaplan says

Amid historically aggressive policy moves from the U.S. central bank and Congress, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said the most important thing for the economy now is wearing protective face coverings.

Masks in public, Kaplan said, are key to stopping the coronavirus spread, which is increasing in record numbers and threatening to roll back the progress made since the U.S. went into lockdown in mid-March.

"The main message I'd have today about the economy from here and how to grow it probably has to do with managing this virus," he told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo in an interview Friday morning. "While monetary and fiscal policy are very important, they're not as important right now as us doing a good job flattening the curve on this virus. If we do that, we'll grow faster."

The Fed has instituted programs that could provide $2.3 trillion in liquidity and lending while taking its key interest rate down to near zero. At the same time, Congress has provided more than $2 trillion in rescue funds and is debating adding more.