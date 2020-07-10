Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck warns that 25% of small restaurants may never reopen

World-renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck told CNBC that U.S. President Donald Trump needs to take control of the Covid-19 crisis in the U.S. after a spike in cases across some states in recent days.

Puck, whose flagship U.S. restaurants include Spago, Beverly Hills, and Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air, said he was "really nervous" that a federal program was not in place to stop the spread of the virus.

"In the U.S. every state really has different laws and different openings and closings. Instead of having a federal program, every governor, the counties, they are out and do what they think is right," he said. "I really believe that the president should take control, get in a meeting with all the governors and say if we are not doing this together, we might never get rid of it."

The White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

In April, Puck was announced as a member of one of Trump's Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups with a focus on charting "a future of unparalleled American prosperity."

But since speaking to the U.S. president alongside other chefs and restaurateurs about a recovery in the industry, he told CNBC that he isn't hopeful action is being taken quickly enough, and that many small restaurants will be forced to close for good.

"He was listening very attentively when we talked to him, but at the end of the day: show me the money. Show me that you do actually something. So now we have a bill in Congress for the insurance companies to pay business interruption insurance, but when something goes through Congress who knows when that's going to go better," he said.

"Probably 25% of the small restaurants are never going to open again. They're going to stay closed, because they ran out of money and the landlords are evicting them and so forth. So it's really a tough time."