As dividends dry up amid the pandemic, here are some sustainable income stocks from Evercore ISI

In a world of disappearing income, bountiful dividends are more valuable than ever. Payments to shareholders are harder to come by since the coronavirus pandemic has caused many companies to abandon their dividends.

"During the recessions, dividends are an important offset to the typical decline in equites," Evercore ISI quantitative strategist Dennis DeBusschere told clients.

Companies ailing from the coronavirus pandemic slashed the amount of money they returned to shareholders through dividends in the second quarter. Dividends on net fell $42.5 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. This marked the worst decline since the financial crisis.

DeBusschere noted that certain companies have stood by their quarterly payouts amid the market turmoil. Dividends are more crucial to stocks' total returns these days as the pandemic caused unprecedented disruption to the market and sparked major sell-off in many sectors.

Evercore ISI has a Sustainable Dividend Growth basket which contains stocks with a high dividend yield, low dividend payout ratio and and high dividend growth. Plus, the Wall Street firm has a buy rating on the listed stocks.

The basket's constituents outperformed their benchmarks last month.

"The baskets tend to have a lower valuation than other baskets and should benefit if a risk-on rotation takes hold as economic activity improves and the phase 4 fiscal stimulus is passed," DeBusschere added.

