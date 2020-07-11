These aren't your grandmother's RVs: How to rent the perfect RV for a safer summer vacation

As summer rolls in, many people across America are ready to take a vacation. But with coronavirus cases surging in new hot spots across the country and social-distancing and other precautions as important as ever, experts say one of the safest ways to vacation is heading out in an RV.

"It has gone from people hoarding toilet paper to people panic buying camper vans," says Harley Sitner, founder of Peace Van Rentals, a Pacific Northwest-based company that rents and sells retrofitted vintage and modern camper vans.

Indeed, experts say there's been a massive spike in RV sales and rentals. Outdoorsy, known as the Airbnb of RV rentals, says that it saw its bookings grow by 2,645% in April and May, and 88% of bookings in May were from first-timers.

Craig Kirby, president of the RV Industry Association, says that a new survey showed that 13% of Americans plan to rent an RV in the next 12 months. "This is in line with what we are seeing from RV rental companies across the country who are reporting not only significant increases in rentals, but also increases in the length of the rental trips," says Kirby.

One advantage of renting an RV is that it's easier to maintain healthy social distancing. "RVs are experiencing a participation boom because it's something people can do to get out and see the country, safely and self-contained," says Curtis Coleman, CEO and founder of RVillage, a rapidly growing social network of RVers and RV dreamers that maintains a crowd-sourced guide to open RV parks in every state.

Renting an RV can also be a more affordable way to vacation. Pricing depends on the size of the vehicle you're renting, the length of the trip and the time of year you're traveling, but you can expect to pay $55 a night and up for a trailer, while motorhomes with a kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms start at around $125 a night. An RV vacation for a group of four can cost 21% to 64% less than the cost of a regular trip with airfare, hotels and car rental, according to 2018 study commissioned by the RV Industry Association and marketing group Go RVing.

And while some people prefer the amenities and comforts available at RV parks, it's not a requirement. A growing number of travelers are gravitating toward the concept of "boondocking," which means camping off-the-grid without hookups. "You find an obscure to park where you can be hiding in plain sight and spend time doing hiking and star gazing, rather than having a campsite," says Bill Staggs, founder of the California-based Vintage Surfari Wagons.

Here's the other thing about RVs: They're changing. While the hulking white behemoth motorhomes that you see on the roadways of America still dominate the business, there's a growing demand for vehicles that are smaller and full of personality, from vintage VW bus campers to teardrop trailers to souped-up Jeep Wranglers. "There is an RV for every price point and lifestyle," says Kirby.

Here are different ways to rent an RV. Each of the companies listed says it has implemented enhanced cleaning and safety procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar to car rentals, there are age minimums (generally 21 to 25 years old) that vary depending on the rental company. And you are expected to return the RV with the same amount of gas as when it was picked up. Some companies offer options to prepay for gas and propane, which is used for appliances such as the stove.

Outdoorsy