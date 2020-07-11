Taking a gap year will be a different experience amid pandemic. Here's how to make the most of it

Taking a gap year amid the coronavirus will be a different experience than the international travel plan many recent high school graduates have favored.

As politicians and universities fight over the reopening of college and university campuses, recent high school graduates are debating if they should take a gap year, deferring enrollment for at least a year.

Popular among Europeans, gap years have been increasing in popularity among young Americans since Malia Obama decided to take a year off before attending Harvard University.

There is evidence to support that taking a gap year can improve academic success. A year filled with travel or volunteer experiences can provide clarity into fields of study or future career pursuits. Accredited gap year programs can provide valuable work experience and an opportunity to earn money. But options may be limited due to the pandemic.

Amid the public health crisis, it is becoming increasingly obvious that a typical gap year might not be feasible. Many students may opt to take a gap for financial reasons. Harvard recently announced that tuition for an online education experience starting Fall 2020 will costs upwards of $54,000. With students expected to pay nearly full tuition for remote learning, some are debating the value of higher education.

More from Invest in You:

What do you do when your internship is canceled? College students need to get creative and adapt

These 7 freelance jobs pay more than $18 an hour, and you can do them remotely

If you miss travel, road trips could be your key to safer summer getaways

The uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has caused colleges, scholarship providers, banks, and other lenders to temporarily change their policies. If you've already committed to a school, deferment is not as simple as not showing up. There's a process and each process is different at each school, according to Casey Nealon of Citizens Bank. Some schools may encourage a gap year, while others may have different guidelines. Contact your school's admission office and ask about their deferment policy. Also, check with your school's bursar office about financial aid and scholarship policies.

If you decide to take a gap year it probably will not resemble the Instagram friendly experience of the past. Instead, you'll likely be forced to stay local. The Gap Year Association recommends the following steps to ensure a meaningful gap-year experience: