Jefferies says these 'compounder' stocks are poised for long-term growth

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

A team of quantitative strategists at Jefferies have isolated a group of "compounder" stocks, a unique collection of equities screened for above-average growth in the long term and below-average risk of profit disappointment.

To distill this group of high-growth stocks, Jefferies tested various fundamental factors that could reduce the probability that each component will disappoint sell-side earnings forecasts and increase the odds of outperformance.