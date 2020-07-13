5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. U.S. stock futures point to a solid start to the week

2. Coronavirus cases rise by at least 60,000 for three straight days

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the U.S. has reported more than 60,000 new infections for three straight days, bringing the total to more than 3 million. In Florida alone, over 15,000 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the highest one-day total for any state since the pandemic started. On the more positive side, the Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation for coronavirus vaccine candidates from Pfizer and BioNTech. Shares of Pfizer gained 1.8% and BioNTech advanced 6.3% in the premarket.

3. Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated for $21 billion in stock

Chipmaker Analog Devices announced Monday it is buying fellow semiconductor producer Maxim Integrated Products for $21 billion in an all-stock deal. The transaction is expected to close next summer, the companies said in a release, adding the value of the new enterprise will be over $68 billion. Maxim shares rallied 17% before the bell and Analog Devices advanced 1.7%.

4. PepsiCo kicks off earnings season with better-than-expected results

5. Disney World in Florida reopens

Disney began its phased parks reopening this weekend as Disney World in Orlando started letting guests back in even amid Florida's record spike in coronavirus cases. The company had postponed reopening the park until mid-July so it could bring back employees and train them on new safety protocols.