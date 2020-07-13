As market wipes out 2020 losses, these stocks are the biggest winners from the March bottom

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The S&P 500 went briefly positive for the year on Monday thanks to a historic and mystifying comeback for stocks from the depths of the coronavirus market rout.

The 500-stock index has surged nearly 50% from its low on March 23, when stocks plummeted due to the fast-spreading, deadly coronavirus. Unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus has helped stocks regain their levels from the start of the year along with hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and major gains in big technology shares also aiding the gains.

CNBC used FactSet to find which S&P 500 stocks have rallied the most since that March 23 bottom. Plus, CNBC identified which winners Wall Street analyst think can keep chugging higher.

Here are some of the biggest winners since the market low in March.