Bank earnings will deliver an upside surprise and help boost market, top strategist Art Hogan predicts

Earnings season may kick-off with an upside surprise.

National Securities' Art Hogan is optimistic the banks' second quarter results will come in better than expected and help lift stocks.

"I don't think expectations for bank earnings have ever been as low as they are coming into this quarter," the firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday." My guess is there's going to be more good news than bad news, and this is for a group that has priced in a lot of bad news."

He lists three reasons why the biggest banks should beat.

"What we're forgetting is banks that are involved in those things like trading and investment banking activities will probably see somewhere between 30% and 50% growth in those markets in the second quarter alone," Hogan said.

He also points to strong activity in the U.S. corporate debt market, and mortgage demand.

"Mortgage applications just flew out of the park during the second quarter," he added.

According to Hogan, those factors should offset loan loss provisions and a slumping consumer. Investors may see the evidence as soon as Tuesday's JPMorgan Chase report.