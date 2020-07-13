California to close indoor restaurants, movie theaters and bars statewide as coronavirus cases rise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other indoor businesses across the state to close Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to climb. The businesses ordered to close statewide include indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms and bars. They will be allowed to operate outdoors, if possible, he said.

The order comes after Newsom previously ordered these businesses to close in counties on the state's "monitoring list." The new order, which will now apply across the state, will be issued effective immediately, Newsom said. In addition to the statewide order, Newsom said he would also close indoor operations for fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons and barbershops for all counties on California's monitoring list, which represent 80% of the state's population. There are now 30 counties on the list, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties, he said.

Newsom said the state recorded 8,358 new cases on Sunday. The state's positivity rate, or the percent of all tests returning positive, has ticked up to 7.4%. "The data suggests not everyone is acting with common sense," Newsom said at a press conference Monday. California hospitals also reported an increase in coronavirus patients, growing 28% over a two-week period, he said. There were 6,485 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday.