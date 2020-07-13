California to close indoor restaurants, movie theaters and bars statewide as coronavirus cases rise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other indoor businesses across the state to close Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.
The businesses ordered to close statewide include indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms and bars. They will be allowed to operate outdoors, if possible, he said.
The order comes after Newsom previously ordered these businesses to close in counties on the state's "monitoring list." The new order, which will now apply across the state, will be issued effective immediately, Newsom said.
In addition to the statewide order, Newsom said he would also close indoor operations for fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons and barbershops for all counties on California's monitoring list, which represent 80% of the state's population. There are now 30 counties on the list, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties, he said.
Newsom said the state recorded 8,358 new cases on Sunday. The state's positivity rate, or the percent of all tests returning positive, has ticked up to 7.4%.
"The data suggests not everyone is acting with common sense," Newsom said at a press conference Monday.
California hospitals also reported an increase in coronavirus patients, growing 28% over a two-week period, he said. There were 6,485 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday.
The Golden State governor's order on Monday marks one of the largest rollbacks any state has issued since reopening their economies. Newsom reminded residents to limit their interactions with people outside their households and encouraged them to meet outside if they do.
Earlier on Monday, two of California's largest school districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified, issued a joint statement announcing that they will begin the fall school year online.
In the statement, the school districts said much of the research surrounding the coronavirus and children is still unknown and many of the guidelines for reopening are "vague and contradictory."
"One fact is clear: those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither," according to the statement.