Carnival stock could rally more, but don't bet on a long-term surge, trader says

Investors are jumping back on board Carnival.

The stock led the S&P 500 on Friday after rallying 11%. CEO Arnold Donald said Friday that nearly 60% of 2021 bookings during the first three weeks of June were new reservations as opposed to reschedulings of a canceled cruise.

After falling 70% from January highs, it's not all blue skies ahead for Carnival, Newton Advisors founder Mark Newton said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"Carnival still looks very much like a gamble given the uncertainty about the vaccine," he said.

Carnival has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns, canceled cruises and fears of weak consumer demand. Newton noted that the stock is down more than 36% since June 8, a near-term top, while the RSP equal-weight S&P 500 ETF has fallen 10%.

Still, Newton said Carnival could continue to run higher, if only over the near term.

"With the price at $16, you can make a good case for good risk-reward given it's a decent trend line and maybe the worst is behind us and that the market is forward looking, so potentially a bounce in the next four to six weeks," he said.