Drugmakers will start coronavirus vaccine production by end of summer, Trump health officials say

In this May 4, 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection.

U.S. health officials and drugmakers expect to start producing potential coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the summer, a senior administration official said Monday.

The U.S. is aiming to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine for Covid-19 by early 2021. The manufacturing process is already underway even though they aren't sure which vaccine, if any, will work, a senior Trump administration officials told reporters on a conference call Monday. He said they are already buying equipment, securing the manufacturing sites and, in some cases, acquiring the raw materials.

"Exactly when the vaccine materials will be in production and manufacturing? It's probably four to six weeks away," the official said. "But we will be actively manufacturing by the end of the summer."

Because of the pandemic, U.S. health officials and researchers have been accelerating the development of vaccine candidates by investing in multiple stages of research even though doing so could be for naught if the vaccine ends up not being effective or safe.

Trump administration officials have previously said that they are ramping up the manufacturing to ensure they can immediately get a vaccine to market once they identify one that works.

The Trump administration has selected four potential vaccines as the most likely candidates, but the senior official said Monday that that list could grow. Among the list are vaccines from biotech firm Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The two companies are expected to begin late-stage human trials for potential vaccines by the end of this month. It's a record-breaking time frame to produce a vaccine — even as scientists say there is no guarantee the vaccines will be effective.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the "tremendous progress" of vaccine development as coronavirus cases across the U.S. continue to surge.

The U.S. has reported more than 3.3 million Covid-19 cases and at least 135,205 deaths as of Monday, Hopkins data shows. As of Sunday, cases are growing by 5% or more in 37 states and also Washington, D.C., according to CNBC's analysis of the data. The seven-day average of U.S. cases is more than 59,100.

Public health officials have criticized Trump and the administration, saying they lacked a strong, coordinated response.

