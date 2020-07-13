Emergency grant program for small businesses is out of money

Foot traffic is slowly returning to Brattle Street and Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but local small businesses are still suffering from the extended coronavirus lockdown.

A pot of money meant to help prop up small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has run out of funds.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance program, a federal measure offering grants of up to $10,000 to entrepreneurs, has ended after reaching the $20 billion funding limit allowed by Congress, the Small Business Administration announced Saturday.

Lawmakers envisioned the program, an enhancement to the existing Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, as a way to get fast cash to struggling entrepreneurs.

The end of the grant program, which was among the government's core responses to help businesses during the Covid-19 crisis, comes as other sources of relief for entrepreneurs are also drying up.

Some businesses are being forced to shut for a second time as cities and states try to rein in regional flare-ups of the coronavirus.