Q&A with Starz CEO on why so many investors don't understand his company's strategy

A View from the Top is a Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Alex Sherman will speak with a new business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.

Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has a mission: to get people to understand why his company is doing what it's doing. While many investors have written off Lionsgate, the parent company of Starz, for being too small in a land of media giants, Hirsch says Starz is purposefully staying focused to capture an underserved audience while the others "bang each other over the head."

And while he won't speculate on M&A, he says Starz is "very, very valuable to any of these big folks that are trying to get a competitive edge to be that No. 1 in the home."