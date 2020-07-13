Skip Navigation
Q&A with Starz CEO on why so many investors don't understand his company's strategy

Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Key Points
  • Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has a plan to keep Starz focused on serving African-American and female audiences while other streaming services "bang each other over the head."
  • He says Starz's focused strategy and global footprint makes the company a "very, very valuable to any of these big folks that are trying to get a competitive edge to be that No. 1 in the home."
Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch
Source: Starz

A View from the Top is a Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Alex Sherman will speak with a new business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.

Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has a mission: to get people to understand why his company is doing what it's doing. While many investors have written off Lionsgate, the parent company of Starz, for being too small in a land of media giants, Hirsch says Starz is purposefully staying focused to capture an underserved audience while the others "bang each other over the head."

And while he won't speculate on M&A, he says Starz is "very, very valuable to any of these big folks that are trying to get a competitive edge to be that No. 1 in the home."