South Africa reintroduces alcohol ban as coronavirus cases surge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.

South Africa has reintroduced a ban on alcohol sales and imposed a nighttime curfew as it looks to curtail a rapid surge in new coronavirus cases.

In an address to the nation Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced that masks are now mandatory in public, as the number of confirmed cases in the country exceeded 276,000. The curfew will be in effect between 9pm and 4am local time from Monday, with a national state of emergency extended until August 15.

The move to prohibit alcohol comes just three weeks after an initial three-month ban, implemented to curb emergency room admissions and domestic violence, was lifted.

"There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma," Ramaphosa said.

He noted that the rate of infections in the country currently sits at around 12,000 per day, but also said that South Africa has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world, at around 1.5% compared to the global average of around 4.4%. At least 4,079 South Africans have died as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in the country in March.