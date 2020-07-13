U.S. students are at 'higher risk' from the coronavirus than kids in other countries, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

Children in the U.S. are more likely than kids in other countries to have underlying conditions that place them at an increased risk of becoming severely sick with Covid-19, complicating the U.S. debate over how and whether to reopen schools this fall, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday.

President Donald Trump has been pressuring U.S. schools to reopen this fall, tweeting last week that schools in "Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, along with many other countries" were "open with no problems." But Gottlieb said Monday it's difficult to compare the U.S. to most of those countries because they were able to bring the level of daily infection down to a manageable degree before reopening schools.

The outbreak in the U.S., in contrast, continues to set daily new records as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on local officials to commit to reopening schools. The U.S. is suffering from the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the world with more than 3.3 million confirmed cases so far and at least 135,200 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"The only country that had schools open against a backdrop of a fair degree of spread was Sweden, and that's what everyone extrapolates from," he said on "Squawk Box." "We didn't study that systematically. We don't know how many kids were really infected."

Young people are much less likely than elderly people to become severely sick and die of Covid-19, though some children have died of the disease. Health officials also have warned of severe complications in children that appear to be associated with the virus as well as possible long-term health effects.

It remains unclear exactly how the virus affects children and whether young people, many of whom never develop symptoms or develop only mild symptoms, play a primary role in spreading the virus. Because of limited testing among young people, scientists have struggled to draw firm conclusions about how easily young people might pass the virus on to one another and to older, more vulnerable people.