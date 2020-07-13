Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 12.91 million people worldwide and killed at least 569,128, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

WHO's top official warned world leaders last week that the pandemic "is not under control" and is getting worse.

"The pandemic is still accelerating," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. "The total number of cases has doubled in the last six weeks."

In the U.S., Covid-19 cases continued to hit record levels over the weekend with Florida reporting on Sunday more than 15,000 new cases, shattering the daily record reported by any single state.

