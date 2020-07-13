What to watch today: Dow to open higher as Wall Street cheers positive vaccine news

BY THE NUMBERS

Analog Devices (ADI) is buying fellow semiconductor maker Maxim Integrated (MXIM) for $20.91 billion in stock. Analog shareholders will own 69% of the combined company, Maxim shareholders the remainder. Separately, Analog raised its current quarter revenue guidance thanks to strength in end markets like industrial and communications. Carnival (CCL) will cut 13 ships from its fleet, reducing capacity by about 9%. CEO Arnold Donald said the cruise line operator is aiming to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic as a leaner and more efficient operation. Apple's (AAPL) shipments of its MacBook computers will rise more than 20% this quarter compared to the prior three months, according to a story in tech publication DigiTimes citing supply chain sources. AMC Entertainment (AMC) will receive $300 million in new money from investors, as the nation's largest theater chain tries to restart its business. Part of that new money will come via a deal with bondholders, who will swap $1.6 billion in current debt for new debt at a discounted rate. Warehouse retailer Costco (COST) was rated "overweight" in new coverage at Atlantic Equities, with a $375 price target. The firm calls Costco a high quality retailer with predictable profitability driven by recurring membership fees. Alibaba (BABA) co-founder Jack Ma cut his stake in the China-based online retail giant over the past year to 4.8% from 6.2%, according to an annual filing by the company. The shares sold by Ma are worth about $8.2 billion at current prices. Moderna (MRNA) was rated a "buy" by Jefferies in new coverage, based on its expectation that the biotech company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate will be approved and that it could generate about $5 billion in orders over the next few years.

