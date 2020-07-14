As earnings reporting season kicks off, here are Goldman Sachs' best contrarian picks for clients

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Earnings season ramps up on Tuesday and Goldman Sachs has a list of stocks where its analysts are a lot more bullish than the rest of Wall Street heading into quarterly reports.

Goldman says its analysts are "out of the consensus" on these companies with higher estimates and more bullish views than the norm. The firm believes the rest of the Street will come around to its view with analysts revising estimates upward into and after the companies report results.

"Earnings revision stories have been an unusually potent source of alpha through the complex environment of the past few months," Goldman Sachs derivatives analyst John Marshall told clients.