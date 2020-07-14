Asia Pacific stocks set to trade lower; investors await China's June trade data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to decline at the Tuesday open, ahead of the release of China's trade data for June.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,615 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,540. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,784.74.

Shares in Australia were also set to trade lower, with the SPI futures contract at 5,892, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,977.50.

Investors will await the release of Chinese trade data for June, expected to be released some time on Tuesday. The data could provide more clues on China's economic recovery following the imposition of lockdowns earlier in the year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that "too many countries are headed in the wrong direction."

"In several countries across the world, we are now seeing dangerous increases in Covid-19 cases, and hospital wards filling up again," Tedros said. "It would appear that many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed."

Later on Tuesday stateside, some of the largest banks in the U.S. such as Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are set to report their earnings.