Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Most investors are banking on the high-flying technology darlings to fuel their portfolios for years to come.

But history shows that the top 10 most valuable companies in the stock market tend to underperform in the long term, calling into question whether the technology giants dominating the market today will fall out of fortune as many leaders have in the past.

Or, will this time be different with these seemingly infallible leaders — like Apple — staying the next decade-long winners?