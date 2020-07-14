Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference on oceans and sustainable development at the United Nations in New York, U.S. June 25, 2013 in this screengrab taken from United Nations TV file footage.

A year after her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein unsuccessfully sought to win release on a stunning $100 million bail proposal, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are set to argue to a federal judge in New York on Tuesday that the British socialite should be freed on a $5 million bond as she fights charges she conspired with the now-dead Epstein to sexually abuse young girls.

Prosecutors have asked that Maxwell, 58, be detained without bail on sex and perjury charges, calling her an "extreme" flight risk due to her millions of dollars in wealth, and her talent for "hiding."

They also argued that one of the three countries where she holds citizenship is France, which does not extradite its own citizens on criminal charges.

In a filing Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, prosecutors told Judge Alison Nathan that when the FBI went to arrest Maxwell on July 2 in a $1 million New Hampshire home, she ignored an order "to open the door and, instead, [tried] to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting a door behind her."

Prosecutors said that since her arrest, other people have come forward to bolster their case against her.

Maxwell's lawyers, in turn, are asking Nathan to set a personal recognizance bond for Maxwell in the amount of $5 million. Defense attorneys have said that bond would be secured by six unidentified co-signers, as well as by property in Britain worth $3.75 million.

The lawyers also propose that Maxwell, who is the first person other than Epstein to be charged in connection with his alleged sex crimes, be confined to a residence in New York, with electronic monitoring, as a condition of her bail.

"Ms. Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," her lawyers, Mark Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca, wrote in a court filing last week.

Maxwell, the daughter of the dead crooked British media baron Robert Maxwell, currently is being held without bail in a federal jail in Brooklyn. She will appear remotely via videoconference for Tuesday's detention hearing.

She is charged with with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

The hearing comes a day after the Bloomberg news service trpotyrf that Maxwell is also under investigation by the U.S. Virgin Islands' Justice Department for her alleged participation in Epstein's sex-trafficking operation. Epstein owned a large private island in the Virgin Islands, which was locally known as "Pedophile Island."