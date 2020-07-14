Judge denies bail for Ghislaine Maxwell after she pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex crimes case

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference on oceans and sustainable development at the United Nations in New York, U.S. June 25, 2013 in this screengrab taken from United Nations TV file footage. UNTV | Reuters

A federal judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of young girls in the mid-1990s by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the now-dead investor. Maxwell, who will remain in jail pending trial, pleaded not guilty at the bail hearing in Manhattan federal court, where her lawyer had sought her release on a $5 million release bond. Maxwell poses "a substantial risk of flight," said Judge Alison Nathan. "The risk is simply too great" for Maxwell to be released on bail, Nathan said. The judge noted Maxwell's wealth, citizenship in Britain and France, other international ties and lack of strong family or business connections in the United States as she denied the bail request. Nathan also cited the "seriousness" of Maxwell's alleged crimes as a reason she would have to flee and said no bail condition, or combination of conditions, would ensure she would willingly appear in court on the charges. Maxwell, 58, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of crimes that include enticing minors into traveling to have sex with Epstein, and perjury. The daughter of the dead crooked British media baron Robert Maxwell did not visibly react to the judge's decision, which she saw and listened to via a video teleconference from a Brooklyn federal jail. The bail denial came nearly a year to the day after Epstein was himself denied bail on child sex trafficking charges after his lawyers offered to post a whopping $100 million bond. A federal prosecutor who argued against Maxwell's bail request told Nathan that Maxwell had posed as "Jen Marshall," a "journalist" who was seeking privacy, last November when she looked at purchasing the New Hampshire house where she was found in her pajamas and arrested by FBI agents on the morning of July 2. Maxwell, according to a real estate agent involved in the purchase, posed as the wife of a man who identified himself as "Scott Marshall," a purported retired member of the British military who was writing a book, the prosecutor, Alison Moe, said. The $1 million house, which sits on more than 150 acres of land, later was bought by a legal entity set up for that purpose, and to hide the actual identity of the people who purchased the residence. The real estate agent realized that Maxwell was the British-accented "journalist" who used another name after she saw news stories about her arrest, Moe said. The prosecutor said that Maxwell's deception with the real estate agent, and other factors, warranted detaining her without bail, as did wealth of up to $10 million in assets, at least $4 million of which is in a Swiss bank account. Maxwell, who waived her physical appearance in court due to the coronavirus pandemic, spoke in a clear, firm voice as she denied the charges laid out in a six-count indictment against her. "Not guilty," Maxwell told Nathan early in the hearing, which lasted slightly more than two hours, and which was listened to on a conference call by more than 1,000 people. Nathan scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin on July 12, 2021. Moe estimated that the trial would take three weeks.

Annie Farmer, one of three women whose claims are the basis for the criminal case against Maxwell, told the judge that she should deny the bail request, saying that "the danger Maxwell posed must be taken seriously." "She is a sexual predator who groomed and abused me and countless other children and young women. She has never shown any remorse for her heinous crimes or the devastating, lasting effects her actions caused," Farmer said, after telling the judge she first met Maxwell when she was 16 years old. Farmer, who requested to be identified by her real name during the court hearing, said, "Those that survived implore this court that she be detained pending trial." Another accuser, identified as Jane Doe, said in a statement read to the judge by Moe, said, "Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did."

Protestors gather outside court as Ghislaine Maxwell is set to make her first court appearance on July 14, 2020 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, on a video link from her cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, over sex-trafficking charges tied to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in New York. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images