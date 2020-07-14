Charts suggest the S&P 500 climb will stall out at the end of July, Jim Cramer warns

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors Tuesday that the market uptrend could be running out of fuel near the end of the month.

The S&P 500 has gained 2.5% of value from the start of July, but there are strong odds that a reversal in the index's trajectory is looming over the backend days, based on analysis from renowned trading expert Larry Williams.

"The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest the S&P could climb another 4% or 5% over the next two weeks, but come July 28, he expects the market to start rolling over," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "Given that the expanded unemployment insurance benefits from Washington expire at the end of the month, well, I wouldn't be surprised" if he's right.

With Covid-19 cases steadily growing across the U.S. and states pulling the plug on their plans to reopen their economies, the future is uncertain. Under these conditions, Cramer likes to go off the charts to get a more empirical read on the market void of emotions and knee-jerk reactions to daily gyrations in stock prices.

Perusing the S&P 500 chart below, Cramer noted that Williams uses the red line to forecast a break in market trajectory. Based on history, Williams concludes that whenever the red line changes direction the market is likely to follow suit.