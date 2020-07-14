Wall Street did something 'highly unusual' in Tuesday's session, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wall Street players are conflicted about the market and it resulted in a rare showing in Tuesday's session with earnings season underway. "This market is divided into four camps" between the vaccine optimists and pessimists, as well as those concerned and unconcerned about spiking Covid-19 cases, the "Mad Money" host said. "These four camps ... they're at war every single day." The 30-stock Dow Jones rallied more than 556 points for a 2.13% gain to close at 26,642.59. The S&P 500 expanded 1.34% to close at 3,197.52, and the Nasdaq Composite picked up 0.94% to finish at 10,448.58. "That's why the Dow stocks did much better than the S&P, which in turn did much better than the once-scorching Nasdaq," Cramer said. "This is highly unusual, but it makes sense if you think of the market in terms of competing camps." Cramer went on to reveal a handful of winning stocks he thinks stuck out like a "sore thumb" during the trading day.

McCormick

McCormick shares surged 3.6% to $189.42, closing at a new all-time high. "The strength in McCormick tells you that the recession camp is ascendant and people are betting on at least a partial lockdown," Cramer said. "When McCormick spikes, it tells you that 15 million jobs could be threatened because restaurants and bars might not be able to stay open. It's also a sign that people are betting on the no-more-stimulus theory."

Clorox

Clorox shares gained 2% in value to reach $230.52. "Clorox soars when the economy's in trouble, particularly from a pandemic," Cramer said. "The rally here practically screams the pandemic's going to get worse. ... You hate to see this sore thumb because it's not just health, it's fear."

Drug stocks

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.87% on the market to $147.92, while Regeneron matured 4% to end at $641.23. "The whole drug complex rallied hard today, including Johnson & Johnson, which reports tomorrow," Cramer noted. "The biotechs are classic slowdown stocks, and they were on fire, led by Regeneron. By the way ... I still expect Regeneron to win the race, maybe for a vaccine, but certainly a treatment."

nCino

Shares of nCino, a fintech company that came public Tuesday, popped 195% to a $91.59 stock price on the company's first trading day. "This market never has enough money for both the banks and the financial technology stocks — it's one or the other," Cramer said. "Right now the banks are laden with potential bad loans, and the fintechs have no mortgages, no home equity exposure, no credit card risk." "When the head of a major bank takes an ax to his dividend — an 80% cut — and straight-up tells you the quarter was disappointing, it's time to swap out of [Wells Fargo] and swap into the fintech plays," he said.

Mastercard

Mastercard's stock price ran 3% to $298.95 per share during the session. Cramer said the stock managed to rally for the same reason as nCino. Mastercard is the "ultimate nonbank financial, which soared on a conviction buy nod from Goldman Sachs," he said.

Walmart and Costco

Walmart shares rose by 2% to $132.01, while Costco gained 1.57% to reach $328. "These two say the same thing: Look out, another lockdown might be coming. [That's] because these are two chains that are regarded as essential service stores and they thrived in March and April, and then went down when we felt that the [lockdown] was ending," Cramer said.