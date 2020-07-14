Millennials look to make a social impact with their investing dollar, study finds

Many young investors are realizing that they can make a difference in the world with their investing dollars.

The way you can do this, generally speaking, is by putting your money into funds that are "socially responsible." Those funds would either include companies doing some good in the world and/or avoid those engaging in activities that can be harmful, such as heavy pollution or tobacco and firearms production.

Scrutinizing companies for their social responsibility is now a mainstream investing trend, and record amounts of cash are flowing into these funds.

More from Invest in You:

What to know about a tempting strategy to get more retirement cash

Prices go up every year. That doesn't mean you have to pay more

If you need cash, try these less-obvious sources

Younger investors are especially attuned. Almost two-thirds of American millennials are highly interested — not just simply interested — in sustainable investing, according to a UBS Investor Watch study.

"Morally and ethically, I've been thinking what my giving strategy is," said Jessica Byrne, 27, a software engineer based near Albany, New York, who has a personal finance blog. "What can my money do besides just making me more money?"