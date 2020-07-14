Saudi Arabia bolsters its national stock exchange, the Tadawul, with major derivatives push

Investors monitor a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) following the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019.

Saudi Arabia announced the launch of derivatives trading Tuesday, seeking to enhance its capital markets despite anxiety over slowing growth and slumping oil prices.

"We believe that this is an appropriate time," Tadawul Chief Executive Khalid Al Hussan told CNBC's Capital Connection. "We have noticed an increasing appetite in the Saudi market compared to the region," he said.

The Saudi Tadawul is the largest exchange in the Middle East and ranks among the top 10 largest exchanges globally in terms of market capitalization. The exchange hosts listed shares of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, and is included in the MSCI, S&P and FTSE Emerging Market Indices.

"Today, we can proudly say that our capital market is not only the largest in the region but also developing faster than most exchanges in terms of both the products and the services we offer," Al Hussan said. "Liquidity is high and the index performance is either stable or growing," he added.

The first derivatives product to be traded will be an index futures contract, the Saudi Futures 30, based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index. Al Hussan said other products will be added as the market continues to mature.

"We're looking at single stock futures as the next phase, then we'll tap into indices, into options as well as commodities in the future," he said.