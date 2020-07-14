One surprise stay-at-home stock winner could have more upside, chart analyst says

It's not just Zoom Video and Netflix benefiting from stay-at-home trends.

Farm equipment maker Deere is also a beneficiary.

Analysts at Baird on Monday upgraded the stock to outperform, citing strong consumer demand for outdoor products such as lawn mowers and garden equipment over the past three months.

Shares rallied 3% Monday. The stock is now down 5% for the year, less than the 16% drop for the XLI industrial ETF.

Deere could have more gains, says Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies.

"We could see upside follow through here in the near term. Momentum certainly supports it," Stockton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Deere has bounced more than 50% off March lows. By comparison, the S&P 500 has rallied 44% off its own trough the same month.