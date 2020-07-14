Top S&P 500 gainers blow past analyst forecasts, a sign the rally has gone too far

An artist name Theodore Tsinias who wrapped himself next to the Charging Bull to show his attention about world's behavior amid Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 25, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

This year's top gainers in the S&P 500 have blown past their analysts' 12-month forecasts, according to FactSet, a sign that the historic rally is getting overheated.

As the market rebounded fiercely from its March bottom, even bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with this run. But the epic comeback is showing signs of exhaustion this week, especially in tech stocks.

After a massive reversal in the Nasdaq Composite on Monday, technology names sold off once again, weighing on the broader market.