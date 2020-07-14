The Treasury Department is canceling stimulus checks to dead recipients

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during the daily Covid-19 briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 21.

The Treasury Department is canceling the stimulus payments it distributed to dead people, according to the IRS.

"The Bureau of Fiscal Services has canceled outstanding Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks issued to recipients who may not be eligible, including those who may be deceased," the IRS said on its website.

The bureau, along with the IRS, are both agencies overseen by the Treasury Department.

More from Smart Tax Planning:

There's $1.5 billion in tax refunds on the table. Get your share

Uncle Sam is paying 5% interest on tax refunds. It's taxable

Fast rollout of PPP loans raises fraud risk, watchdog says

As part of the CARES Act, the federal government pushed out economic impact payments — stimulus checks — to millions of Americans this spring. Individuals were eligible for up to $1,200 in federal funds, plus $500 for each qualifying child under age 17.

Close to 160 million of these payments were made as of June 3, exceeding $267 billion, according to Treasury.

However, as many as 1.1 million payments — or $1.4 billion — went to dead individuals, the Government Accountability Office found.