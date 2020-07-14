Treasury yields retreat as coronavirus surge tempers vaccine optimism

At around 2:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 0.6316% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 1.3237%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning as a continued surge of coronavirus cases stateside tempered hopes of recovery on the back of Monday's promising vaccine news.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday reimposed restrictions on businesses and schools as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the nation's most populous state. Bars, restaurants, museums, zoos and movie theaters have all been forced to cease indoor operations.

Texas saw current hospitalizations fall by five on Monday, breaking 14 consecutive days of record highs, the state health department confirmed Monday.

Yields had received a boost Monday after two experimental coronavirus vaccines jointly developed by German biotech company BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer received "fast track" designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reuters reported Monday that a senior U.S. official had said drugmakers working with the U.S. government were on track to begin actively manufacturing vaccines by the end of summer.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed in a Kentucky radio interview that negotiations will begin next week on a fifth coronavirus response bill, with Democrats and Republicans split on the extent of aid required.

On the data front, June's inflation figures are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week Treasury bills, $35 billion of 119-day bills and $35 billion of 42-day bills.