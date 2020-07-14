Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Tesla, Mastercard, Spotify & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Visa and Mastercard as buy.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Hanesbrands to outperform from neutral.
  • UBS downgraded Spotify to sell from buy.
  • UBS downgraded Netflix to neutral from buy.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $2,322 from $939.
  • Deusche Bank added a catalyst call buy on Stanley Black & Decker.
  • BMO upgraded Harley-Davidson to outperform from market perform.
  • SunTrust downgraded Carnival to sell from hold and Royal Caribbean and Norwegian to hold from buy.
  • Northcoast downgraded Lyft to neutral from buy.
  • Wedbush upgraded Wayfair to outperform from neutral.
  • Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian to neutral from outperform.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs initiated Visa and Mastercard as buy

Goldman initiated Visa and Mastercard and said it had a "highly favorable" view of payment companies with expandable addressable markets among other things. The firm also added Mastercard to its conviction buy list.

"The companies in the space represent a heterogeneous mix or roughly ﬁve sub-sectors, including payments networks (V, MA), acquirer/processors (FISV, FIS, GPN, FOUR, EVTC, EVOP), ﬂeet/B2B (FLT, WEX), payroll/HCM (ADP, PAYX), and remittance (WU, EEFT). Ultimately, we have a highly favorable view of payments companies broadly, particularly those beneﬁting from secular growth, scale, expanding addressable markets, and those who may ultimately beneﬁt from behavioral changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Credit Suisse upgraded Hanesbrands to outperform from neutral

Credit Suisse upgraded the clothing company and said it had "weathered" the coronavirus pandemic better than many of its peers in the sector.

"We think HBI weathered COVID-19 retail closures better than peers—with 50% of its store distribution remaining open during quarantine and new $300m+ masks biz to offset factory deleverage in 2Q. Importantly, our broad based checks suggest basic apparel has been among strongest categories as retail has started to re-open."