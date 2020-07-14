Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence holds a briefing on U.S. coronavirus response

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a briefing Tuesday on Covid-19 during his visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The briefing comes as the virus continues to rapidly spread across the United States. As of Tuesday, the virus has infected more than 13 million people worldwide and killed at least 573,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3 million of those cases are in the U.S.

In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have downplayed the threat of the virus, tying the surge in new cases to an increase in testing. However, public health officials and infectious disease experts dispute those claims, saying the rate of cases that test positive in the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths remain high in some states.

Pence, chair of the White House coronavirus task force, said in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal last month that Covid-19 cases have stabilized, and he touted the U.S. response to the virus as a "cause for celebration."

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.



