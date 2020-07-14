Watch live: Trump speaks about China as tensions rise

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to deliver remarks on China and Hong Kong from the Rose Garden in the White House, according to multiple news outlets citing senior administration officials.

The Trump administration has been critical of Beijing's recent decision to pass a sweeping national security law aimed at limiting Hong Kong's autonomy and banning literature critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has described the new law as an "Orwellian move" and an assault "on the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong."

The new security law is the latest issue to cloud relations between Washington and Beijing. The Trump administration has previously blamed China for the unfolding health crisis caused by the coronavirus as well as criticized Beijing for its illegal territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The world's two largest economies are also struggling to mend trade relations, with intellectual property theft proving to be a major sticking point.

