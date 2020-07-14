Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

Stocks that are closely tied to the economy led the way on Wall Street. Caterpillar was the best-performing Dow stock, rising 4.83%. Chevron and Exxon Mobil advanced more than 3% each. Boeing rose 2.45%. Tech shares, meanwhile, lagged. Microsoft rose 0.62%. Amazon dropped at least 0.64% each. Netflix slid 0.12%.

UnitedHealth, Goldman Sachs and Alcoa are among the companies set to report earnings on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's summary of economic projections is also on the agenda.

