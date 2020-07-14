Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow gained 556.79 points, or 2.13% to close at 26,642.59. The S&P 500 climbed 1.34% to 3,197.52. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.94% to 10,448.58. Wall Street regained some of its footing Tuesday after a late-day sell-off in the previous session.
Stocks that are closely tied to the economy led the way on Wall Street. Caterpillar was the best-performing Dow stock, rising 4.83%. Chevron and Exxon Mobil advanced more than 3% each. Boeing rose 2.45%. Tech shares, meanwhile, lagged. Microsoft rose 0.62%. Amazon dropped at least 0.64% each. Netflix slid 0.12%.
JPMorgan Chase closed just above the flatline despite posting better-than-expected earnings on the back of record trading numbers. Citigroup shares also posted earnings that beat expectations, but the stock slid 3.93%. Wells Fargo dropped 4.57% after reporting a loss of $2.4 billion for the previous quarter.
UnitedHealth, Goldman Sachs and Alcoa are among the companies set to report earnings on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's summary of economic projections is also on the agenda.
