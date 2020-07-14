What to watch today: Stocks to open higher after JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup report earnings

Stock futures indicated a higher open following Monday's wild trading session that saw rallies in the major indexes evaporate. Dow futures implied an opening gain of about 30 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were in the green. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields retreat as coronavirus surge tempers vaccine optimism (CNBC)

The S&P 500 had been up more than 1% Monday, turning positive for the year, before strength in large tech stocks gave way; the broad equity index closed lower by 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 2.1% after it had rallied intraday nearly 2% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by .04%, but had risen more than 2%. (CNBC)

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) moved higher by more than 1% in premarket trading after the biggest U.S. bank by assets reported earnings. Its second-quarter revenue of $33 billion topped estimates, while per-share earnings came in at $1.38. JPMorgan reported a 79% growth trading revenues and also said the suspension of its share buyback program would last at least through the end of the third quarter. (CNBC)



Wells Fargo (WFC) reported a net loss of $2.4 billion for the second quarter and said it intends to cut its dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.51, sending its stock lower by about 4% in premarket trading. The San Francisco-based lender set aside $8.4 billion in loan loss reserves in connection to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Citigroup (C) fell slightly as the bank reported second-quarter revenues of $19.8 billion and per-share earnings of $.50, both of which topped Wall Street estimates.

Delta Airlines (DAL) shares were lower by about 1% after the company reported a $5.7 billion net quarterly loss, mostly as a result of the crushing impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on travel. Delta's revenues of $1.47 billion were 88% lower than a year earlier. (CNBC)

The Labor Department released the latest Consumer Price Index, showing that U.S. consumer prices in June rose by .6%. Economists polled by Dow Jones estimated an increase of .5%.



* U.S. budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June (AP)