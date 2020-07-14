Why investors keep buying chip stocks, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Josh Lipton dives into the rally in semiconductor stocks and runs through the favorites of some Wall Street analysts. Plus, CNBC's Leslie Picker explains the recent action in SPACs — or special purpose acquisition companies.



Chipmaker Analog Devices to buy Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal worth $21 billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices said on Monday it would buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for about $21 billion in the largest U.S. deal this year, aiming to boost its market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking. The deal, which is also Analog's biggest, will create a chipmaking force with a combined enterprise value of about $68 billion that will compete with larger rivals including Texas Instruments.

EV start-up Fisker to go public through merger with Apollo-backed firm at combined value of $2.9 billion

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker is expected to go public through a merger with a company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management with a combined value of $2.9 billion, the companies said Monday. The aspiring California-based automaker will merge with Spartan Energy Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition firm. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, officials said.

Wells Fargo shares tumble 5% after posting $2.4 billion loss, dividend slashed to 10 cents