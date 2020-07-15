Amazon Echo Buds headphones might overheat while charging, so update the software, company warns

Amazon announces new wireless earbuds, Echo Buds, at an event in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2019.

The Echo Buds were released in fall 2019 and compete with Apple AirPods. They offer quick access to Amazon Alexa, come with their own charging case and feature Bose noise reduction. The email to customers says a software update addresses the "potential safety risk" and "improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries."

Amazon on Wednesday sent an email to people who purchased its Echo Buds headphones warning them to update their software. It said in "very rare cases" the headphones can overheat while charging.

"We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we released an over-the-air software update that addresses this potential issue," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

Amazon's site says the Echo Buds are out of stock until Aug. 15. The company didn't say if that delay may be related to a hardware update.

Here's the full email Amazon sent customers and instructions on how to update if you own a pair of Echo Buds:

We are writing to inform you about an important software update for your Echo Buds. The safety of our customers is our top priority. We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries. Applying the Software Update You will automatically receive the update when your Echo Buds connect via Bluetooth to your phone and the Alexa app. To confirm the update: · Open the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case) · Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone · Open the Alexa app and select "Devices" in the bottom right · Choose "Echo & Alexa" then "Echo Buds" · Scroll to the "About" section at the bottom of the page · Confirm that your device is running software version 318119151 or higher If you have a different software version, follow these instructions to initiate the software update: · Open the lid of the case with the Echo Buds inside and confirm that they are connected to Bluetooth on your phone and the Alexa app · Check that your Echo Buds and case are at least 30% charged · Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes · Check that the software version is 318119151 or higher, following the instructions above If you purchased this item for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with this information. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for taking the time to confirm you received the software update. If you have questions about how to apply the update, please contact us at https://www.amazon.com/contact-us. Sincerely, The Echo Buds team

Amazon also said customers who did not register their devices need to follow these instructions:

To register your device, please:

· Download the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone

· Open the lid of the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case)

· Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone

· Activate your Echo Buds in the Alexa app by selecting "Devices" in the bottom right, then "+" on the top right of the screen, followed by "Add Device" >"Amazon Echo" >"Echo Buds", then follow the prompts on the screen

· Check that your Echo Buds and case are at least 30% charged

· Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes

To confirm the update:

· Open the Echo Buds case (ensure both of your buds are in the case)

· Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone

· Open the Alexa app and select "Devices" in the bottom right

· Choose "Echo & Alexa" then "Echo Buds"

· Scroll to the "About" section at the bottom of the page

· Confirm that your device is running software version 318119151 or higher



