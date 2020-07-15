One of the best new features coming to your iPhone will help clean up your home screen — here's how it works

Apple's new iPhone software has a new feature that will finally help you organize your home screen. Right now, if you're like me, you might have dozens and dozens of apps in various folders across several pages. But, a new feature in iOS 14, which is available to try now and officially launches this fall, cleans everything up.

The feature is called App Library, and it's awesome. It automatically organizes all of your apps into different categories, like social, productivity, creativity or utilities. You can always drag down from the top of the screen for a specific app if you don't want to dig around the folders.

I've been using it for a few weeks, and it has totally changed how I use my iPhone. Now, instead of having apps all over my home screen, I just use App Library and search for the ones I need when I need them.

You can try it yourself if you test the iOS 14 public beta, otherwise it'll hit your iPhone (the iPhone 6s and newer) this fall for free.

Here's how App Library works.