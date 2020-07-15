The Apple Inc. logo is displayed at the company's store in the Omotesando district of Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



Apple won a court case Wednesday against the European Commission over a dispute concerning 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish taxes.

In a highly-anticipated landmark decision, the EU's general court decided that the European Commission did not succeed in proving that there was an advantage given by the Irish government to the U.S. tech giant.

The Commission, the executive arm of the EU, had concluded in August 2016 that the Irish government granted illegal tax benefits to Apple and ordered it to recover 13 billion euros.

At the time, the Commission said that Ireland had enabled Apple to pay "substantially less tax than other businesses over many years," which meant that the U.S. firm was allowed to pay an effective corporate tax rate of 1% on its European profits in 2003, which fell to 0.005% in 2014.

The Irish government and Apple decided to appeal the Commission's decision, with the latter arguing the order to repay taxes "defies reality and common sense."

Ireland, Apple and the European Commission now have two months to decide if they want to appeal the latest court ruling and potentially take it to the EU's highest tribunal.

In reaction to the court ruling, the Irish government said Wednesday that it has always been clear "that there was no special treatment provided to the two Apple companies" and that "the correct amount of Irish tax was charged taxation in line with normal Irish taxation rules."

The European Commission and Apple were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday morning.