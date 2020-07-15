Biden opens up 11-point national lead over Trump in NBC News/WSJ poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, smiles during an primary night rally in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a double-digit lead nationally over President Donald Trump, with 7 in 10 voters saying the country is on the wrong track, and majorities disapproving of the president's handling of the coronavirus and race relations.

Those are the major findings of a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that comes three and a half months before the 2020 presidential election, amid a pandemic that has killed approximately 140,000 Americans, and during protests and debate over race across the country.

The poll shows Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points among registered voters, 51 percent to 40 percent, which is well outside the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Biden's lead in last month's poll was 7 points, 49 percent to 42 percent.

In addition, the poll shows Democrats enjoying an intensity advantage heading into November, and it has Trump's job rating declining to 42 percent — its lowest level in two years.

"The atmosphere and the attitudes toward Donald Trump are the most challenging an incumbent president has faced since Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lyndon Johnson in 1968," said Democratic pollster Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

But the survey also finds silver linings for Trump and the GOP, as well as warning signs for Biden and the Democrats: A majority of voters approve of the president's handling of the economy; Biden's personal ratings have dropped since last month; and Democrats no longer hold a double-digit lead in congressional preference.

"As Americans are coping with the coronavirus and a reckoning on race, politically, there is a great deal of sorting going on," added Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates. "We are a long ways away from knowing how this will all play out in voters' minds."

In his matchup against Trump, Biden's biggest advantages are with African American voters (80 percent to 6 percent); Latinos (67-22 percent); voters ages 18 to 34 (62-23 percent); women (58-35 percent); and white voters with college degrees (53-38 percent).

Trump is ahead among all white voters (49 percent to 42 percent), men (45-43 percent) and whites without college degrees (57-35 percent).

And in the combined 11 battleground states — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden leads Trump by 12 points, 52 percent to 40 percent.

What's more, half of voters — 50 percent — say there is no chance at all they would vote for Trump (compared with 37 percent who say the same of Biden).

And in a separate question, a majority — 52 percent — say they would be "very uncomfortable" voting for Trump (compared with 38 percent who say that of Biden).