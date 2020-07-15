The ECB will be wary of killing the market rally as it holds fire on Thursday

04 November 2019, Berlin: Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), will give the laudation to President of the Bundestag Schäuble at the "VDZ Publishers' Night 2019

The European Central Bank and its president, Christine Lagarde, face another crucial test this week as they hold off on any new monetary stimulus, but try not to destroy a belief that more firepower is available.

The Frankfurt institution will likely stay put after last month's extension and enlargement of its PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program), which climbed by 600 billion euros ($686 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros.

"As (the) lender of last resort, the ECB has stabilised markets and prevented a major financial crisis which would have exacerbated the recession," said Florian Hense, an ECB watcher at Berenberg Bank in a recent research note.

"Financial conditions have eased significantly, equity markets have surged."

Since that decision on June 4, a number of hawkish policymakers in the region, such as Dutch central banker Klaas Knot, have questioned whether the full amount will ever be needed if the economy rebounds faster than expected.

Indeed, the ECB's bond buying in the final week of June fell to its slowest pace since the expansion of the program, according to data released by the ECB. That could suggest some "tapering" of PEPP in the future, especially if the economy does do better than expected.

"We think it is a remote scenario," said Hense. "Ironically, the more the ECB contemplates openly such (a) thing, the more it may have to eventually accelerate its purchases again to compensate for the negative economic consequences of the market lowering its initial expectations about the size of the stimulus to come."