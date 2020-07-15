If you file your taxes by today, Uncle Sam will pay up to 5% interest on your late refund

Here's an incentive to get your tax return out today: The IRS will pay up to 5% interest on late tax refunds.

The taxman said it would credit interest on tax refunds that are paid after April 15 – the original due date for your 2019 federal income tax return.

There's a catch: To collect the interest, you must file by midnight July 15, the new due date for last year's returns and income tax payments.

It's especially welcome news to filers who have submitted paper tax returns or who have been corresponding with the IRS over additional verification.

These individuals may have been waiting months for a refund as the agency began calling its employees back to the office and picking through millions of pieces of mail.

The fact that the original Tax Day deadline was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a driver behind the reason why the IRS is paying taxpayers interest.