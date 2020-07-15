Family of George Floyd files lawsuit against city of Minneapolis and police officers

A protester wearing a mask holds a large black power raised fist in the middle of the crowd that gathered at Columbus Circle.

Members of George Floyd's family filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers involved in his fatal arrest in May.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, alleges that the officers and the city violated Floyd's constitutional rights. The family seeks unspecified financial damages.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit that the case was "unprecedented."

"With this lawsuit, we seek to set a precedent to make it financially prohibitive" for police to "wrongfully kill marginalized people, especially Black people, in the future," Crump said.

The four officers involved in Floyd's arrest are facing charges. A separate federal investigation into the arrest, which sparked weeks of global protests against police brutality, is also underway.

