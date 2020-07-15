How to turn Tax Day into a $6,000 savings opportunity

Turn your Tax Day dread into a $6,000 retirement savings opportunity.

It's July 15 and that means 2019 federal income tax returns and payments are due by midnight.

That also means it's your last chance to contribute to your individual retirement account for the 2019 tax year.

Savers can sock away up to $6,000, plus $1,000 if they're age 50 or over, in an IRA. This is the total amount you can apply toward traditional and Roth IRAs for 2019.

Normally, you have until April 15 to make contributions for the prior tax year.

There's a sweetener for last-minute IRA contributions: They can also reduce your tax load for 2019.

Here's what you should know.