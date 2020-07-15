Biohaven Pharmaceuticals lands Khloe Kardashian as influencer of new migraine drug

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that it has brought on a member of the Kardashian clan to promote its new migraine therapy.

Khloe Kardashian, a 36-year-old reality television star, is now working with the Connecticut-based drugmaker on its newly launched "Take Back Today" campaign to help migraine patients bond and share information to manage the neurological condition that disproportionately affects women more than men.

"This campaign is all about patients and when we were looking for additional patient advocates, Khloe Kardashian really rose to the top because she has been very vocal about how she's struggled with migraines since the sixth grade," Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric told CNBC's Jim Cramer, who also battles with migraines.

"Khloe heard about Nurtec ODT, got samples from her doctor and responded very nicely," said Coric, who touted the drug in a "Mad Money" interview, "and then was kind enough to agree to work with us to be a spokesperson for this campaign so that others can benefit, you know, from her experience."

Nurtec ODT, an acronym for orally disintegrating tablet, is the first of its kind to be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for acute treatment of migraine in adults. The tablet, which was approved by the agency in February, is said to kick in quickly to provide nearly two days of pain relief for a severe disease that affects almost 40 million people.

Migraine is one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses, according to the World Health Organization. The disease can cause severe headaches, nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. Most migraine patients report not being able to function normally due to an attack.

"For too long, I have also had to deal with the stigma that migraine is just another headache and that I should just 'get it over it," Kardashian, who wears many hats as an entrepreneur, TV personality and mother, said in a statement. "People don't understand how disabling migraine can be, especially when I have to cancel plans at the last minute."

Coric, who has led Biohaven since 2015 and teaches at Yale School of Medicine, said that 85% of migraine patients are women. The disease is most prevalent among adolescents all the way to the age of 50, he said.

"And I know that that was an important part about why Khloe wanted to get involved," he said. "She wanted to help empower other migraine sufferers and women that there's a better treatment out there and that you don't need to suffer, like I did, in the past with the older medication."

Biohaven rose on the market almost 5% to $76.39 per share Wednesday. The stock is up 40% year to date.