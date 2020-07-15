Nissan unveils Ariya crossover as first new all-electric vehicle under turnaround plan

Nissan Motor unveiled a new all-electric crossover called Ariya early Wednesday as part of a four-year business turnaround plan to achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability for the embattled Japanese automaker.

The vehicle is one of 12 new or redesigned models Nissan has promised to release through 2021 under its "Nissan Next" plan. It is the first all-electric vehicle to debut since the strategy was announced in May.

"Ariya is Nissan's next chapter in physical form," Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said during a virtual roundtable. "It is a catalyst of change in our product thinking."

The restructuring, which goes through early-2024, includes cutting billions in fixed costs, axing several vehicle nameplates and closing or realigning production plants following the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance's ouster of longtime leader Carlos Ghosn, now an international fugitive.

The plan was announced as the company posted its first annual loss in 11 years. The coronavirus pandemic added to troubling times as the company was still attempting to recover from the ongoing scandal surrounding its former leader.

Gupta described the global pandemic as an "unprecedented" crisis for Nissan, however, he said, the company also has learned new, more efficient ways of working, including online sales in the U.S.

"We do believe Covid-19 on one side has been a great challenge for us, but, on the other side, it has taught us a new way of working and a new way of selling," he said.